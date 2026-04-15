Monument Capital Management Sells 11,747 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,662,989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,785,000 after buying an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,416,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,221,000 after buying an additional 62,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $361.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: RCL recently reported quarterly results that met EPS estimates ($2.80) with revenue up ~13% year‑over‑year and strong margins/ROE; sell‑side consensus still projects robust full‑year earnings (analysts’ FY EPS ~14.9), which supports the stock’s fundamental case.

RCL recently reported quarterly results that met EPS estimates ($2.80) with revenue up ~13% year‑over‑year and strong margins/ROE; sell‑side consensus still projects robust full‑year earnings (analysts’ FY EPS ~14.9), which supports the stock’s fundamental case. Neutral Sentiment: Competitor update — Silversea unveiled a new 125‑day World Cruise 2029; product launches in the luxury/expedition niche may alter competitive dynamics at the high end but are not an immediate material threat to Royal Caribbean’s core mass and premium itineraries. Silversea Press Release

Competitor update — Silversea unveiled a new 125‑day World Cruise 2029; product launches in the luxury/expedition niche may alter competitive dynamics at the high end but are not an immediate material threat to Royal Caribbean’s core mass and premium itineraries. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market color — media coverage about AI changing corporate lingo is interesting for communications but has no direct operational impact on RCL. Barron's: Corporate Lingo Piece

Macro/market color — media coverage about AI changing corporate lingo is interesting for communications but has no direct operational impact on RCL. Negative Sentiment: UBS warns that 2026 estimates for RCL may be revised down as European cruise demand softens amid geopolitical headwinds — this note is a near‑term catalyst that can pressure sentiment and drive analyst revisions. UBS note on estimate cuts

UBS warns that 2026 estimates for RCL may be revised down as European cruise demand softens amid geopolitical headwinds — this note is a near‑term catalyst that can pressure sentiment and drive analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target reductions: UBS trimmed its RCL target (cited lowering from $371 to $350 while keeping a Buy rating) and Barclays cut its target to $351 — lowered targets typically weigh on near‑term sentiment even when ratings remain constructive. TickerReport on UBS PT change Barclays PT cut

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total value of $453,144.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,203,935.82. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935. Insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $281.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company's 50-day moving average is $294.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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