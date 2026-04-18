Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $21.14 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,480 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,577,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,309,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here