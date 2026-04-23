M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 429,609 KB Financial Group Inc $KB

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 429,609 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $36,964,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of KB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 508.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,939 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 836,990 shares of the bank's stock valued at $69,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,822 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,168 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,025 shares of the bank's stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,567 shares of the bank's stock valued at $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KB Financial Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4,987.35 by ($4,983.98). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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