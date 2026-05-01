M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 243.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,990,874 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $112,782,000 after purchasing an additional 641,327 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 620,238 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 490,652 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 337,427 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 927,695 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 280,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.07.

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STMicroelectronics Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE STM opened at $55.26 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 345.42 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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