M&T Bank Corp Has $5.28 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 4,940 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 259,260 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total value of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,028,511.34. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,680 shares of company stock worth $7,579,340. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Cadence Expands TSMC Alliance

Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Cadence And NVIDIA Deepen AI Partnership

Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Alphabet Partners with Cadence

Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Analyst Note from Benzinga

Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data)

Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Earnings Preview

Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data)

Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data) Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday sell-off shows investor caution — CDNS fell ~5% on April 23, indicating profit-taking or pre-earnings risk that could continue if the upcoming quarterly report disappoints or guidance is conservative. Intraday Drop Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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