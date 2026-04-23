M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $47,220,260. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $934.18 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $523.42 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $860.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here