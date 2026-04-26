Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Cuts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,918 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 50,127 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Comcast were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,059,053,000 after buying an additional 10,633,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,677,190,000 after buying an additional 7,917,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,970.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394,728 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $221,028,000 after buying an additional 7,153,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,556,098 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 6,105,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $178,634,000 after buying an additional 4,240,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations — Comcast beat on revenue and adjusted EPS (revenue $31.46B, adj. EPS $0.79) and cited strong advertising driven by the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, plus improving broadband net losses and record wireless additions. Comcast beats estimates

Q1 results topped expectations — Comcast beat on revenue and adjusted EPS (revenue $31.46B, adj. EPS $0.79) and cited strong advertising driven by the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl, plus improving broadband net losses and record wireless additions. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and content strength appears durable in Q1 (Olympics + Super Bowl) and Peacock is moving toward profitability — near‑term ad tailwinds and streaming progress support revenue upside. Ad sales spike

Advertising and content strength appears durable in Q1 (Olympics + Super Bowl) and Peacock is moving toward profitability — near‑term ad tailwinds and streaming progress support revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side firms raised targets or reiterated constructive ratings after the print (Citigroup, Evercore, Scotiabank, Morgan Stanley, RBC among others), signaling analyst support and potential upside from current levels. Analyst target changes

Multiple sell‑side firms raised targets or reiterated constructive ratings after the print (Citigroup, Evercore, Scotiabank, Morgan Stanley, RBC among others), signaling analyst support and potential upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some data items are noisy: a short‑interest note in the feed shows an anomalous "0 shares / NaN" reading (likely a data glitch), so short‑interest signals aren’t meaningful from that entry.

Some data items are noisy: a short‑interest note in the feed shows an anomalous "0 shares / NaN" reading (likely a data glitch), so short‑interest signals aren’t meaningful from that entry. Neutral Sentiment: Value/valuation debate is active — several writeups argue CMCSA may offer upside on DCF and P/E metrics, keeping the stock on value investors’ watchlists. Is Comcast offering value?

Value/valuation debate is active — several writeups argue CMCSA may offer upside on DCF and P/E metrics, keeping the stock on value investors’ watchlists. Negative Sentiment: Sector/peer weakness: Charter’s sharp post‑earnings plunge and renewed subscriber concerns for cable peers are pressuring Comcast despite its own beat — investors are repricing risk around broadband competition (fiber/fixed wireless). Charter stock plunges — why Comcast is falling too

Sector/peer weakness: Charter’s sharp post‑earnings plunge and renewed subscriber concerns for cable peers are pressuring Comcast despite its own beat — investors are repricing risk around broadband competition (fiber/fixed wireless). Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and heavy trading volume after an initial ~8% post‑earnings pop, plus reported insider sales and large institutional repositioning noted in datasets, likely amplified the down‑move today.

Profit‑taking and heavy trading volume after an initial ~8% post‑earnings pop, plus reported insider sales and large institutional repositioning noted in datasets, likely amplified the down‑move today. Negative Sentiment: Operational caveat: adjusted EPS is below last year’s ($0.79 vs $1.09), and broadband still lost customers (improved but negative net adds), leaving execution risk if competition intensifies. Broadband losses improved

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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