Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $112,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Digital Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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