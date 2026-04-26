Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 53,043 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Amgen were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,876,851 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,204,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,335,168,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,467,287 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,260,668,000 after purchasing an additional 277,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $344.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Company Study Completion

Amgen reported completion of an early Phase 1/2 MTAP‑null cancer combination study — a clinical milestone that can de‑risk a development program and supports longer‑term oncology pipeline value. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Guggenheim PT Update

Guggenheim nudged its price target on AMGN to $351 (maintaining a Neutral rating), which signals modest analyst upside versus the stock’s trading range and can provide short‑term support. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Q1 Webcast

Amgen confirmed it will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on April 30 and will host a webcast — an obvious near‑term volatility driver as investors adjust positions into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. H.R.8203 Bill

Legislation (H.R. 8203) expanding workforce and treatment funding for substance use disorders was introduced; Amgen is listed among relevant healthcare companies — this is a longer‑horizon policy item that could modestly affect labor/training dynamics but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Earnings Preview

Pre‑earnings previews from Zacks and Yahoo Finance suggest AMGN may report a decline in Q1 earnings (reducing the odds of an earnings beat), which increases downside risk into the report. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Insider Selling

Insiders sold roughly US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — sizable insider selling can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen announced the planned retirement of EVP & Chief Technology Officer David M. Reese effective June 30, 2026, with a strategic leadership realignment — a governance event to watch, but presented as orderly and planned. CTO Retirement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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