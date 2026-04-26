Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 3,236 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Equinix were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,410,575,000 after buying an additional 162,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,542,595,000 after buying an additional 56,592 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $937,530,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 408.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,169,400. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $1,108.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $993.19 and its 200 day moving average is $863.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,070.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,056.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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