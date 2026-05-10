Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys New Stake in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Celcuity by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Celcuity by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Celcuity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Celcuity by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celcuity by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. Celcuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CELC. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Celcuity from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CELC

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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