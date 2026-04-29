Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 18,649 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 163.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Kroger were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Caldwell Trust Co increased its stake in Kroger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 27,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 169,004 shares of the company's stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Stock Up 1.5%

Kroger stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Kroger's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Barclays reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.56.

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Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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