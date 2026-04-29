Narwhal Capital Management Sells 8,289 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,209 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.2%

PM opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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