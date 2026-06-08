Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,062 shares of the company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NET opened at $250.35 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4,194.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $11,001,687.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,491 shares of company stock worth $111,729,711. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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