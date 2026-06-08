Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 37,072 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,170 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Rollins were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Rollins by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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