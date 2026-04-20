NavPoint Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $7,154,000. BXM Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,616.9% in the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 116,310 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $56,250,000 after purchasing an additional 112,029 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 77,513 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $422.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.57. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $355.67 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $580.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $577.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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