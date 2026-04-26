NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,693 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of NetApp worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in NetApp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,517.50. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,370. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $108.71 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $126.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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