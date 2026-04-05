Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Raised by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 921.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,243,837 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $304,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 870.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,717 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $274,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,758.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $221,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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