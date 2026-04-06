Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,186 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 118,979 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $416.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.57.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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