Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 812.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citic Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.57.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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