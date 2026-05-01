New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,727 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $99,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.69.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $402.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.44 and a fifty-two week high of $408.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day moving average of $298.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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