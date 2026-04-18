Ninety One North America Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,235 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of GS stock opened at $925.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $868.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.68 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $920.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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