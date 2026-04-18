Free Trial
→ Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?” (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ninety One SA Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs by 150.2%, now owning 20,776 shares worth $18.26 million, roughly 0.8% of its portfolio and the firm's 18th largest position.
  • Company insiders sold a total of 49,097 shares (≈$46.2 million) in the past 90 days — including large sales by John F.W. Rogers and CFO Denis Coleman — leaving insider ownership at about 0.55%.
  • Goldman beat quarterly expectations with $17.55 EPS vs. $15.92 est. and revenue of $17.23 billion, announced a quarterly dividend of $4.50 (annual $18.00, yield ~1.9%), while consensus analyst coverage remains a "Hold" (avg. target ≈ $920.95).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research flagged that systematic hedge funds added roughly $86 billion of equity exposure in the past week — a huge flow impulse that benefits trading desks and likely lifted market‑making revenue expectations. Systematic funds buy stocks at record pace
  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman filed for a Bitcoin ETF (the Bitcoin Premium Income ETF), signaling expansion into crypto product fees and retail/institutional distribution opportunities. That pipeline can add recurring fee revenue and diversify fee income. Goldman Sachs Seeks SEC Approval for New Bitcoin ETF
  • Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsements and media attention (e.g., Jim Cramer weighing GS favorably vs. peers) can support investor sentiment after earnings momentum. This helps explain appetite for GS amid mixed operational headlines. Jim Cramer Recommends Goldman Sachs Over Nu Holdings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Goldman reduced its voting stake in Siemens Energy to below 5% — a portfolio/positioning move that has limited direct impact on GS operating results but is notable for asset‑management/treasury watchers. Goldman Sachs Cuts Siemens Energy Voting Stake
  • Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn nudged Goldman’s price target higher to $870 but kept a Neutral rating — a mixed signal (PT up, rating unchanged) that tempers upside conviction. Rothschild & Co Redburn adjusts PT on Goldman Sachs
  • Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage shows mixed analyst actions (JPMorgan reiterations, some shops trimming expectations); these keep the stock in focus but do not universally shift consensus. Analyst coverage and reiterations
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports in the FT and other outlets say Goldman’s rates/fixed‑income desks were caught off‑guard by shifting rate expectations, producing a notable drop in fixed‑income revenue versus peers — a direct hit to quarterly trading earnings and a key investor concern. Goldman traders wrongfooted as Iran war upended interest rate expectations
  • Negative Sentiment: Bank of America and other outlets have trimmed near‑term expectations for GS, reinforcing caution about growth sustainability even after a strong recent earnings beat. That analyst skepticism can cap multiple expansion. Bank of America lowers expectations for Goldman Sachs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $920.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $925.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $868.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.68 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
What‘s Going on With Shipping Stocks
What's Going on With Shipping Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines