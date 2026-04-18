Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $920.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $925.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $868.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.68 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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