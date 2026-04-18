Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,531 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,529 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $50,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $311.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.56. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.70 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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