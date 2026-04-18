Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,976 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 3.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $346,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $474.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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