Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,944 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 127,272 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $428,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $920.95.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $925.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $494.68 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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