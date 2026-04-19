Ninety One UK Ltd Has $23.86 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,804 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 121,807 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 481,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,975.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.24.

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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