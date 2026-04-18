Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,267 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 32,167 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.50% of Intuit worth $922,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,052 shares of the software maker's stock worth $194,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $415.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here