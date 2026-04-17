NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $166.60 and a 52 week high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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