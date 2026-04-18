Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,796 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $196.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $197.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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