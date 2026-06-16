OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019,148 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 597,918 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 1.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $40,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,767 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

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Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

Further Reading

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