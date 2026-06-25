OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,348 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned 0.50% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $1,495,721.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,429,661.25. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 66,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Andersons to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

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Andersons Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.42. Andersons had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Andersons's payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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