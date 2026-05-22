Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Prospect Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $225 price target , signaling substantial upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating and set a , signaling substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: One report highlighted Palantir as one of the AI stocks that could “explode,” citing continued institutional interest in technology and semiconductors. Yahoo Finance article

One report highlighted Palantir as one of the AI stocks that could “explode,” citing continued institutional interest in technology and semiconductors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators pointed to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, high margins, and an off-the-charts Rule of 40 score, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts and commentators pointed to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, high margins, and an off-the-charts Rule of 40 score, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is also getting attention for urging the DIA to adopt more private-sector analytics tools, which could support the company’s defense business if it wins broader acceptance. Yahoo Finance article

Palantir is also getting attention for urging the DIA to adopt more private-sector analytics tools, which could support the company’s defense business if it wins broader acceptance. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argued that the recent pullback may simply reflect Palantir’s very rich valuation after a large AI-driven run-up, rather than a deterioration in the business itself. Motley Fool article

Several articles argued that the recent pullback may simply reflect Palantir’s very rich valuation after a large AI-driven run-up, rather than a deterioration in the business itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces noted Palantir’s strong customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption, suggesting the enterprise AI expansion story remains intact. Zacks article

Multiple pieces noted Palantir’s strong customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption, suggesting the enterprise AI expansion story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One headline said Palantir shares fell amid inflation concerns and a reported DIA contract dispute, adding to short-term investor caution. Benzinga article

One headline said Palantir shares fell amid inflation concerns and a reported DIA contract dispute, adding to short-term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also warned that Palantir may be priced for perfection, with lofty expectations leaving less room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha article

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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