Park National Corp OH Has $8.70 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,922.56. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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