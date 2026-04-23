PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company's stock worth $210,615,000 after buying an additional 627,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company's stock worth $273,288,000 after buying an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after buying an additional 493,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.7%

HWM opened at $240.99 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $127.50 and a one year high of $267.31. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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