PFG Advisors Has $1.96 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $354.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. President Capital reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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