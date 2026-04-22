PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $375.27 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.21 and a 52 week high of $385.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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