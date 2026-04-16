PFG Investments LLC Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,015 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $82.36 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $325.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems News Summary

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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