Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,906 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $156.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $190.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Phillips 66's payout ratio is 46.95%.

Phillips 66 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips 66 from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,080. This trade represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 175 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.20 per share, with a total value of $30,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,276.80. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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