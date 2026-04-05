Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 283,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after buying an additional 3,044,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock worth $685,899,000 after buying an additional 3,213,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company's stock worth $634,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,079,956 shares of the company's stock worth $452,952,000 after acquiring an additional 224,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,441,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.48.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑term EPS estimates (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2 2027) while keeping a "Hold" view — a modest fundamental positive but not a bullish catalyst given the rating. Pinterest Is a Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks Research raised near‑term EPS estimates (Q3/Q4 2026 and Q2 2027) while keeping a "Hold" view — a modest fundamental positive but not a bullish catalyst given the rating. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions have been filed (and numerous law firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs) alleging material misstatements/omissions about Pinterest’s advertising revenues and capabilities for the Feb. 7, 2025–Feb. 12, 2026 class period; lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026 — this legal cloud increases potential liabilities, distracts management and can pressure the stock. Kessler Topaz: Class Action Filed Against Pinterest

Multiple securities‑fraud class actions have been filed (and numerous law firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs) alleging material misstatements/omissions about Pinterest’s advertising revenues and capabilities for the Feb. 7, 2025–Feb. 12, 2026 class period; lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026 — this legal cloud increases potential liabilities, distracts management and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Numerous plaintiff firms (Glancy Prongay, Schall, Rosen, Pomerantz, Robbins, DJS, Howard G. Smith, etc.) issued client alerts urging affected investors to act — the volume of solicitations underscores the breadth of the alleged exposure and keeps headlines active. Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Numerous plaintiff firms (Glancy Prongay, Schall, Rosen, Pomerantz, Robbins, DJS, Howard G. Smith, etc.) issued client alerts urging affected investors to act — the volume of solicitations underscores the breadth of the alleged exposure and keeps headlines active. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim lowered its price target to $21.00 — a sell‑side cut that can weigh on sentiment and investor expectations while legal risks are being resolved. Guggenheim Price Target Cut

Pinterest Trading Down 0.1%

Pinterest stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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