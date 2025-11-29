Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 48,678 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,902 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd's holdings in Newmont were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

