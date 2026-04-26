Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 20,974 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 58.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $167,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $725,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38. The firm has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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