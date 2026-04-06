Rathbones Group PLC Has $118.25 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 419.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,946 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 623,446 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $118,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 17,750 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,381 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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