Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 59,255 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 928.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here