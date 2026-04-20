Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $422.79 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $355.67 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $610.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $577.58.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here