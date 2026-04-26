Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on ADI to $425 (from $400) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong margins and pricing power — a clear fundamental endorsement that can support higher share valuations. Bank of America Raises ADI PT to $425

Bank of America raised its price target on ADI to $425 (from $400) and reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong margins and pricing power — a clear fundamental endorsement that can support higher share valuations. Positive Sentiment: ADI was highlighted as one of "4 Solid Stocks" amid an S&P 500 record close, reflecting favorable industry/earnings momentum for select tech names — positive sentiment that can attract inflows. 4 Solid Stocks to Grab

ADI was highlighted as one of "4 Solid Stocks" amid an S&P 500 record close, reflecting favorable industry/earnings momentum for select tech names — positive sentiment that can attract inflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted ADI outperformed the broader market in the latest session (reported intraday/close gains), indicating periodic investor buying interest and momentum. ADI Beats Stock Market Upswing

Recent market commentary noted ADI outperformed the broader market in the latest session (reported intraday/close gains), indicating periodic investor buying interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices will report Q2 FY2026 results on May 20 (pre-market) and host a conference call — a near-term catalyst that often increases volatility as investors position ahead of results. Q2 FY2026 Results Date

Analog Devices will report Q2 FY2026 results on May 20 (pre-market) and host a conference call — a near-term catalyst that often increases volatility as investors position ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: Media and retail interest in ADI has risen (multiple "most searched" / watchlist articles), which can boost short‑term volume but doesn't guarantee sustained price direction. Investors Heavily Search ADI

Media and retail interest in ADI has risen (multiple "most searched" / watchlist articles), which can boost short‑term volume but doesn't guarantee sustained price direction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary (MarketBeat piece on Texas Instruments) points to strong data-center demand benefiting semiconductor peers; ADI may benefit indirectly from broader industry tailwinds but the article focuses on TI. TI Surges; Sector Context

Sector commentary (MarketBeat piece on Texas Instruments) points to strong data-center demand benefiting semiconductor peers; ADI may benefit indirectly from broader industry tailwinds but the article focuses on TI. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the latest report appears to show 0 shares (and a 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a reporting anomaly and not a meaningful signal on positioning.

Short-interest data in the latest report appears to show 0 shares (and a 0.0 days-to-cover) — likely a reporting anomaly and not a meaningful signal on positioning. Neutral Sentiment: General coverage pieces listing ADI as a large-cap to watch provide additional visibility but are not new fundamental news. 2 Large-Cap Stocks Worth Investigating

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $399.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $337.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.73 and a 12-month high of $408.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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