River Road Asset Management LLC Has $84.78 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $84,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,922.56. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.7%

BDX opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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