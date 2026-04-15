Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 115,852 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,638 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,852 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Match Group worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $872.86 million. Match Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 289.29%. Match Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Match Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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