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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
KKR & Co. Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management cut its stake in KKR by 58.0%, selling 59,259 shares and holding 42,870 shares worth about $5.47 million at quarter-end.
  • Company insiders increased exposure: CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares (~$12.8M) and director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares, with insiders acquiring 393,872 shares (~$40.1M) in the last quarter.
  • Meanwhile, other institutions built large positions—Strive (~$535.9M) and Viking (~$352.0M) initiated stakes and Close Asset Management grew to 1.515M shares (~$196.8M)—and institutional ownership stands at about 76.26%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of KKR & Co. Inc..

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 59,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,038,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $196,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,688 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,500,547 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $191,290,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE KKR opened at $102.10 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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