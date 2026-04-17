Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,018,638 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $165,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,815 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 617,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 79.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3%

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,828,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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